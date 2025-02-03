Hanwha and Baker Hughes Partner for New Carbon-Free Ammonia Gas Turbines

Hanwha Group through its shipbuilding and power systems divisions is partnering with energy technology company Baker Hughes to develop a new generation of small-size ammonia gas turbine engines. By using the proven design of gas turbines, the companies believe it will be possible to develop a new engine that can unlock the benefits of ammonia to provide carbon-free emissions in new applications including shipping.

Baker Hughes offers a broad line of gas turbines ranging from 5.7MW to 130MW which it highlights cover virtually every application across the oil and gas value chain, and in other industries. Power plants, LNG, and pipeline transmission, the company reports have widely adopted its gas turbine products and now it looks to develop the new small-size ammonia turbine which will be suitable for marine applications as well as for onshore and offshore applications and electric generation and mechanical drive. Gas turbines were explored for several ships including cruise ships starting about 20 years ago, but many cruise lines moved away from them saying they are costly to operate.

Under the new partnership, Baker Hughes will work with the shipbuilding group Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Power Systems. They look to combine expertise for a new small-size turbine for ammonia applications that will leverage Baker Hughes’ small-size gas turbine technology and Hanwha’s ammonia combustion system.

Hanwha reports it has already tested successfully a proof-of-concept of the combustor, with 100 percent ammonia as the fuel gas, and Baker Hughes completed its initial turbine feasibility studies in 2024. The two companies target to complete the full engine test with ammonia by the end of 2027, after which the turbine (~16MW power range) will be commercially available for orders.

"This collaborative development of a low-carbon ammonia gas turbine will be a significant turning point in the global shipbuilding and shipping industry, accelerating the transition to eco-friendly fuel propulsion for ships," said Son Young-chang, vice president and head of Hanwha Ocean's Product Strategy Technology Institute.

The ammonia gas turbine to be developed through this collaboration will be based upon the proven, small-size turbine technology of Baker Hughes, and a newly-developed ammonia combustion system created by PSM, a US-based Hanwha subsidiary. The gas turbine will be capable of 100 percent ammonia combustion, and dual fuel operation with a natural gas and ammonia blend.

“It is expected to be a game-changing technology for large ship owners, enabling a completely carbon-free mode of propulsion,” predicts Hanwha. The shipbuilding group looks to incorporate the ammonia gas turbine into its designs for LNG gas carriers and containerships which it expects to have available by 2028. Hanwha Power Systems and Hanwha Ocean obtained in September 2023 approval in principle from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to apply ammonia gas turbines to LNG carriers.

Baker Hughes reports that it is currently exploring how its small-size gas turbines can accelerate the transition from diesel motors to turbines powered by ammonia and hydrogen. In January 2024, the company announced the completion of the successful testing of the world’s first 100 percent hydrogen turbine, which is now commercially available and with orders under execution.

