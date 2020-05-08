Hamburg's HHLA Takes Delivery of Two New Gantry Cranes

Photo: HHLA / Dietmar Hasenpusch: the Zhen Hua 26 at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai. By The Maritime Executive 05-07-2020 07:57:43

Two new container gantry cranes have arrived at the HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB) in Hamburg.

With a total of five new container gantry cranes – the first three were delivered at the beginning of November 2019 – HHLA provides an additional mega-ship berth for the Port of Hamburg at Burchardkai - berth 6 in the Waltershofer Hafen.

The new container gantry cranes will provide HHLA with additional capacities for handling ultra large container vessels with a transport capacity of 24,000 TEUs and more.

The currently largest container gantry cranes at the Port of Hamburg can accommodate ships with a width of 24 containers side by side. The jibs of the new cranes are nearly 80 meters long and can reach across 26 rows of containers.

The new gantry cranes manufactured by ZPMC will replace smaller units at CTB. Including the new arrivals, more than 30 container gantry cranes are in use at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai. 18 of these are mega-ship cranes.

Burchardkai is both the oldest and the largest container handling facility at the Port of Hamburg. The first container ship in Hamburg was handled here in 1968. It had a capacity of just 1,200 TEU.

After the five new container gantry cranes have started operation, the number of mega-ship berths at CTB will increase from two to three. HHLA also has another mega-ship berth in the Port of Hamburg at Container Terminal Tollerort.

