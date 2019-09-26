GTT to Design Containment for Arctic LNG 2 Plant

Image courtesy Novatek

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-26 21:00:04

GTT announced Thursday that it will be designing the LNG and ethane containment systems for Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project near the port of Sabetta, Russia. The project, which received the official green light early this month, will use one of the most novel LNG liquefaction systems ever deployed.

Arctic LNG 2's liquefaction trains will be pre-installed on three concrete gravity-based structures (GBS). When fully assembled, the structures will be towed to the site and ballasted down to rest permanently on the bottom. The GBS concept was used successfully to develop Norway's offshore continental shelf; the best-known examples include the Ekofisk, Troll A and Gullfaks C platforms.

The gravity-based structures for Arctic LNG 2 are made up of concrete caissons with membrane containment tanks, GTT said. The first two gravity-based structures will each have two LNG storage tanks and one ethane storage tank. The third will only have LNG storage tanks.

Unlike Novatek's previous project, Yamal LNG, much of the work of assembly for Arctic LNG 2 will take place in Russia. Yamal's plant was prefabricated in shipload-sized modules at yards overseas; each segment was shipped whole to the port of Sabetta, then knit into the structure. Arctic LNG 2's units will be built in a drydock at Novatek's new site near Murmansk, then towed and installed in their final location on the Gydan Peninsula.

“This is GTT’s first project development in the GBS market. We are very confident in the perspectives of this solution and are looking forward to working on this project with our highly experienced partners in order to accompany them from an early stage and throughout all phases in this project for Novatek and its partners," said Philippe Berterottière, chairman and CEO of GTT.