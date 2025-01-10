Grounded Self-Unloader in Delaware River Has Multiple Damaged Tanks

Salvors responding to the grounding of the self-unloader Algoma Verity have found that the vessel has damage to multiple tanks, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Friday.

The Algoma Verity was northbound from the Port of Philadelphia when it went aground outside the main shipping channel on Wednesday night. The pilot of the 50,000 dwt self-unloader notified the Coast Guard of the incident at 1830 hours Wednesday, prompting an emergency response.

The Algoma Verity is still aground outside the main shipping channel, and Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, salvors, and the vessel’s representatives are working on a plan to safely move the vessel.

One early challenge has emerged. Inspectors have found that four of the vessel’s ballast tanks and one empty fuel tank have been damaged by the incident. There have been no reports of pollution, and the Coast Guard said that it will continue to monitor the vessel for any potential changes.

“There are many different factors when it comes to moving a vessel as large as the Algoma Verity after a grounding and we want to ensure it is done safely,” said Cmdr. Lee Gorlin, the incident commander at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “It is too early to have a timeline, but our responders will continue to work closely with our partners to complete the mission.”

AIS data suggests that Algoma Verity exited the channel once before, earlier in the transit, and slowed quickly to one knot - potentially indicating an earlier instance of contact with the bottom in the run-up to the final grounding, according to shipping analyst Prof. Sal Mercogliano.