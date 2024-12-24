Greek Companies and Tanker Engineers Pay U.S. Over $4.5M in MARPOL Fines

The owner and operator of a Greek product tanker along with two engineers working on the vessel have each pleaded guilty in the latest U.S. Coast Guard MARPOL violation case. The fines totaled more than $4.5 million for offenses including discharging oily waste into the U.S. territorial waters and trying to conceal the crime including falsifying records.

The U.S. Justice Department reported that the chemical tanker Kriti Ruby committed the offenses during port calls in Jacksonville, Florida, and the Port of Newark, New Jersey, in May and September 2022. Built in 2008, the 48,000 dwt Kriti Ruby is registered in Greece.

The owners of the vessel, Avin International, and operator Kriti Ruby Special Maritime Enterprises entered their guilty pleas on December 23. Both companies pleaded guilty to pollution, falsification of records, and obstruction of justice. The owner was ordered to pay $3,375,000 and the operator an additional $1,125,000 with both companies also to serve five-year probation. They will be subject to compliance plans and monitors.

The vessel reportedly discharged oily waste into the sea through its sewage system bypassing the required pollution prevention equipment. In addition to not recording the discharges, the USCG said the crew concealed most of the pumps and hoses used to conduct the bypass operations in a sealed cofferdam.

Kriti Ruby’s former chief engineer and second engineer were also sentenced after having previously pleaded guilty. Former chief engineer Konstantinos Atsalis not only admitted to falsifying the vessel’s oil record book but he also acknowledged that the vessel’s crew had knowingly bypassed required pollution prevention equipment by discharging oily waste from the vessel’s engine room through its sewage system into the sea. Additionally, he admitted that he directed crew members to hide equipment used to conduct these transfers. He was sentenced to time served and a $5,000 fine.

Sonny Bosito who had been the second engineer on the tanker also pleaded guilty to concealing the pollution by falsifying the records. He was sentenced to time served.

“Prioritizing profits over the environment by discharging oily waste into the sea and working to cover up that pollution is illegal,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “We are committed to enforcing the law and fighting against maritime pollution.”

The problems came to out during a USCG expanded Port State inspection in September 2022 in Newark. The tanker was cited for deficiencies including blockages in the oil discharge monitoring and control system and the oil filtering equipment. At the time, USCG also reported the oil record book as missing. The Kriti Ruby received a seven-day detention. The vessel was also cited for five additional deficiencies on a subsequent USCG inspection in November 2022 in Philadelphia.

