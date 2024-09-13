Greece Sends Tugs as Salvage of Sounion is Believed to Have Started

Details about the salvage efforts for the burning Greek tanker Sounion in the Red Sea remain clouded in secrecy due to safety concerns, but indications are that the second effort got underway on Friday, September 13. Multiple clues point to an effort to begin towing the vessel to a more secure location where salvage teams can access the vessel and determine the next steps.

The Hellenic Coast Guard confirmed to Agence France-Presse that two tugs had been sent from Greece. The vessels, one of which is being widely reported as the tug Agaion Pelagos, departed Piraeus. A spokesperson for the Greece coast guard said the tugs were approaching the Sounion in the Red Sea and were being escorted by French and Greek warships. It is expected that they are joining two other commercial salvage tugs hired by the insurers for Delta Tankers, operators of the vessel.

At the beginning of the month, EUNAVFOR Aspides reported the prior salvage effort was abandoned. It was believed that it was stopped due to technical problems and possibly security concerns.

Navigational notices were posted today for the Red Sea advising all vessels to remain clear of the Sounion. Bloomberg is citing a posting from the Hydrographic Service of the Pakistan Navy advising vessels to remain at least five nautical miles from the Sounion. The advisory indicated that the operation was commencing Friday afternoon local time.

Aspides said on Friday that the operation “stands ready to facilitate a new salvage operation in the coming days by providing protection to the commercially chartered ships that will tow the ship to a safe location.”

The EU operation released new photos of the tanker dated September 12 while reporting that it remains on fire. They said it is still at anchor and not drifting. Also, they are saying there are no indications of oil leaking from the main cargo tanks.

The pictures show little visible change in the situation on the deck of the ship. The fear is that the fires might spread or an explosion could compromise the structure of the ship which is loaded with 150,000 tons of crude oil.

Prior photo from September 2 (EUNAVFOR)



