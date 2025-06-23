Greece Deploys Navy to Monitor Migrant Vessels off Libya

Greece is dispatching naval vessels to waters off Libya to keep watch for migrant vessels headed for Crete and Gavdos. In the span of a single 24-hour period from Thursday through Friday, more than 730 migrants arrived on the two Greek islands, creating management challenges in the midst of tourist season.

Historically, maritime migration into Greece has mainly occurred in the Aegean, primarily Middle Eastern refugees departing Turkish shores. But as enhanced enforcement has dried up that route, human smugglers in Libya have promoted another option, departing Tobruk for the southern Greek islands. The 180-nautical-mile voyage is attracting passengers, especially Egyptian nationals, Greece's migration ministry told to Kathimerini; other nations well-represented on the route include Eritrea, Sudan, Pakistan, Yemen and Bangladesh.

Officials in Crete and its outlying islands say that these arrivals put strain on small local economies. The activity is concentrated during the calm summer months, when conditions are best for the crossing. This conflicts with the season for tourism, a mainstay for local employment. To address the issue, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ordered naval vessels dispatched to watch the route near the point of origin and work with authorities in Libya. That could require coordinating with the militia forces of Gen. Khalifa Haftar, the warlord who governs the eastern half of the country.

“I have asked [the defense minister] to ensure that Greek Navy ships are sent outside Libyan territorial waters, so that, as a precaution and always in cooperation with the Libyan authorities and the other European forces, we can send a message that smugglers will not dictate who enters our country,” said Mitsotakis on Monday.

Depending upon the rules of engagement, intercepting migrant vessels off Libya could be a liability for Greek forces. The Hellenic Coast Guard is under investigation for an interdiction that went wrong off the coast of Pylos in June 2023. Prosecutors in Greece have charged 17 crewmembers from the responding Hellenic Coast Guard cutter for allegedly capsizing a migrant vessel in an attempt to tow it away from Greek waters. At least 82 people died in the casualty, and potentially as many as 500; survivors alleged that the authorities attempted a coverup. The agency denies any wrongdoing.