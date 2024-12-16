Great Lakes Bulker Refloated After Three Weeks Stuck on St. Lawrence



Canadian and U.S. officials are confirming that the efforts to refloat the Great Lakes bulker stuck in the St. Larence River for more than three weeks were finally successful. The Tim S. Dool (28,471 dwt) was pulled free of the shoal on Monday morning, December 17, and moved to a berth to undergo further inspections.

The 57-year-old laker was only able to be pulled free after crews had been lightering the vessel since last Thursday, December 12. The ship was sailing through the St. Lawrence Seaway with a load of wheat grain when it ran aground in U.S. waters southwest of the Eisenhower Lock, near Massena, New York. Because it is not a self-loader the operation required bringing in a crane and barges and a slow painstaking effort of taking grain off the vessel.

The operation stopped on Sunday night when they felt a sufficient amount of weight had been removed. During the week, observers saw other vessels alongside servicing the ship and its crew.

Two tugs were seen tied to the Tim S. Dool this morning and at high tied they began pulling. The vessel was also using its power, and shortly after 0800, it was reported that they had the ship free of the shoal which was outside the navigation channel. The U.S. Coast Guard had reported that operations on the St. Seaway in the area would be suspended during the refloating operation. There had been speed restrictions on the river during the lightering operation but it had remained open to other vessels.

The tugs Ocean Tundra and Ocean Serge Genois accompanied the vessel to a berth in Wilson Hill, New York. The Coast Guard reported the vessel’s hull would undergo a further survey but so far there had been no signs of pollution from the ship or significant water ingress. The crew was not injured in the grounding.

It was unclear what caused the vessel to veer outside the shipping channel and ground on November 23. After an initial survey, three tugs had traveled from Montreal. They were unsuccessful in attempts to refloat the vessel leading to the decision to begin the lightering operation.

It comes as the St. Lawrence Seaway and ships race to move the final loads of the season before the shipping lane begins closing for the winter. Management announced the plan is to close the navigation season on January 5, 2025, in the Montreal-Lake Ontario section and on January 10 in the Welland Canal.

