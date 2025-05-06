Gibraltar Seizes Cocaine Hidden on Bulker Using New Underwater Drones

Gibraltar is highlighting its success in stopping drug smuggling with its newly acquired underwater drones. HM Customs made a sizable drug bust from a bulker in the anchorage by deploying drones that were acquired in December 2024.

The Chinese-owned bulker Great Zhou (39,744 dwt) arrived in Gibraltar on April 30 on a bunkering stop after a voyage from Santos, Brazil. HM Customs undertook a routine check of the vessel while also using its newly acquired drones.

The survey of the underwater areas of the vessel raised suspicions at one of the vessel’s sea chests on the port side of the hull. Divers ultimately retrieved four packages that had been hidden in the sea chest and the investigation found they contained 120 kg of cocaine.



HM Customs detained the vessel and interviewed the crew. It was later permitted to proceed to a scheduled port call in Italy.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo congratulated HM Customs for the successful operation. He noted, “This is why my Government has made serious investment in HM Customs to support their crucial work in combatting drug crime, with real results for Gibraltar and for other countries that these drugs are intended for."

Officials in Gibraltar believe the crew was not aware of the drugs hidden on the outside of the hull. They also believed that the drugs were not meant to be offloaded in Gibraltar but would have proceeded to another country in Europe but through their efforts interrupted a smuggling operation.

