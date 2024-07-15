German Port Workers to Vote on Contracts Proposals After Multiple Strikes

Germany’s Ver.di union has decided to present two possible alternatives for a new dockworkers’ contact to the membership for comments after four rounds of contentious negotiations. Ver.di says it will determine its response after the membership survey to what the Central Association of German Seaport Operators (ZDS) called its final offer.

The contract for 11,000 port workers expired at the end of May with the union staging a series of warning strikes during June and July bringing cargo shipments and containers to a halt at major ports ranging from Hamburg to Bremerhaven and Edem. The stoppages ranged from one to two days at a time with carriers such as Maersk warning that they could be forced to divert ships or experience delays.

“The offer falls short of expectations,” the union’s Federal Collective Bargaining Committee said after the fourth round ended on Friday night. They noted however that the employers had accepted some of their demands including a financial bonus and compensation for the stress of shift work.

"Now it's up to the members," said Ver.di negotiator Maren Ulbrich. “The Ver.di Federal Collective Bargaining Commission will decide how to proceed at its meeting on August 22/23, 2024 based on the feedback from Ver.di members on the offer.”

ZDS responded by saying that it has offered pay increases that were significant at a time when port operators are under increased financial pressures from a range of issues and inflation. They point to the need to invest in the energy transformation and training while saying high international competitive pressure also requires increases in efficiency and productivity in seaports.

“The amount of the offer is at the limit of what can be sustained and poses considerable economic challenges for seaport operators,” said Torben Seebold, negotiator for the ZDS. “We are confident that we have found a long-term solution with the final offer and have thereby restored confidence in the reliability of our ports."

One alternative is a 12-month contract that provides a lump-sum payment of 1,000 euros (pro rata for part-time employees) as well as an increase of 0.95 euros starting January 1, 2025, and shift allowances and increased holiday pay. The alternative is a 16-month contract with a payment of 1,400 euros and a pay increase of 1.15 euros as of January 1, 2025. It also provides increases in shift allowances and holiday pay.

Two years ago, the negotiations stretched to ten rounds before an agreement. Ver.di also staged warning strikes causing widespread disruptions and backlogs. Reports said port operations were suspended for a total of 80 hours in 2022 with both sides working to avoid similar extended disruptions.

