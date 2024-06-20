Genting Awards Chinese Yard Wison $1B Order for New FLNG

Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd has signed a contract with Chinese shipyard Wison New Energies to build an FLNG for its Teluk Bintuni offshore natural gas field. The $1 billion plant will be the first of its kind in Indonesia and the ninth FLNG ever built.

The floating LNG plant will have a capacity of 1.2 tonnes per annum, one-third the output of Shell's category-defining Prelude LNG. Wison plans to deliver the unit in just over two years' time; Genting began buying long lead time materials for the unit last September, well before awarding the contract.

If construction proceeds as expected, the plant could be installed and producing as early as the third quarter of 2026.

The plant will capitalize on Genting's exploration successes in the Kasuri Block, off the coast of West Papua. The block's Asap, Merah and Kido gas reservoirs will feed up to 230 million cubic feet per day to the FLNG unit for liquefaction, and will send another 100 million cubic feet per day to an onshore ammonia/urea plant.

"We have had a lot of very significant success on this block. We drilled ten wells, all ten wells have encountered hydrocarbons," Genting President and Chief Operating Officer Tan Kong Han told Reuters.

Genting is still in talks with potential offtakers for the FLNG's production.

Wison has secured a series of FLNG contracts in recent years, including Eni's Tango and Congo FLNG units and two larger 3.0 mtpa units for Nigerian customers, currently in the front end engineering and design phase. It has also secured a design and engineering contract from Delfin Midstream for FLNG units for a Gulf of Mexico project.

