Genting Announces Enhanced COVID-19 Preventative Measures

By The Maritime Executive 04-13-2020 08:01:22

Genting Cruise Lines has announced enhanced COVID-19 preventive measures for its Dream Cruises and Star Cruises fleet. The new precautionary measures will be implemented when the ships recommence operation.

“With the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak regionally and globally, many guests as well as crew have developed higher awareness and expectations with regards to the safety and preventive measures of cruise ships,” said Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines, a division of Genting Hong Kong. “As a responsible cruise company, it is our duty to adopt a pro-active approach to meet and also strive to exceed the growing expectations and concerns of the public.”

Zhu added: “The public will be pleased to know for instance, that all of Genting Cruise Lines’ ships allow for 100 percent external fresh air to be filtered and supplied to each passenger cabin as well as on board public areas ensuring a constant and healthy flow of fresh air throughout the vessels. Besides that, isolated wards are available in the Medical Centre and cabins can be converted into quarantine rooms if required.”

Highlights of the preventive measures

Embarkation and Disembarkation

a. Mandatory temperature screening and pre-boarding health declarations for all guests

b. Infrared fever screening system at the ship gangway

c. Higher frequency with increased levels of sanitization and disinfection at the ship gangway and passenger walkways

d. Stringent checks for all embarking individuals including crew travel documents; guests aged 70 years and above to provide a doctor’s certificate of fitness for travel

e. Online check-in for guests to receive designated arrival time at the cruise terminal to minimize crowd congestion

f. Additional waiting areas for cruise boarding & disembarkation (with staggered times)

g. Compliance with all local port and health authorities’ regulations.

Guest Accommodations

a. Higher frequency with increased levels of sanitization and disinfection in guest cabins with hospital grade disinfectants, including:

i. Twice daily wipe-down of guest cabins and guests cabin corridors

ii. Fogging of vacant guest cabins and guests cabin corridors

b. Clean and disinfect guest bathrooms with heavy-duty alkaline bathroom cleaner and disinfectant

c. Timely removal of food items from cabins to prevent spoilage and cultivation of microorganisms and bacteria

d. Timely housekeeping cabin turnover; bedsheets and linens professionally cleaned and disinfected at high temperatures

e. Injection of diluted cleaning solution into drains to avoid clogged pipes and to prevent bacterial growth

f. In case of sickness, thorough cleaning and disinfection with hospital grade disinfectant and fogging the cabin after.

Common Public Areas

a. All public areas on board will undergo a two-tier sanitization process with thorough cleansing, fogging and wiping using hospital grade disinfectant

Onboard Ship Venues and Cleaning Frequency: Elevators: Every two hours, Public areas and facilities: two – 10 times daily, Spa and amenities: Minimum two times daily, Other Public Areas: To adjust disinfection frequency accordingly

b. Common public areas will be sanitized from once daily to two to four times daily and frequent touchpoints such as handrails, lift buttons, table-tops, door handles etc. will be sterilized every hour or less during peak hours (Embarkation & Disembarkation time, returning from shore excursions, meal periods)

c. Frequent usage of heavy-duty neutral PH floor-cleaning agent to disinfect all floor areas of the ship

d. Sanitizer dispensers available at various public areas and crew members stationed at key on board venues to provide hand sanitation.

Food Hygiene Practices and Standards

a. F&B restaurants / bar areas, including galleys, will be cleaned and sanitized three times daily, during and after service

b. Guests are encouraged to wash hands before entry and use sanitizer dispensers available at F&B outlet entrances/exits

c. Guest seating will ensure ample spacing; disposable cutlery will be provided, upon request.

d. Self-service at F&B buffet restaurants will be suspended. All food & beverages will be served to guests by crew members wearing face masks & disposable gloves

e. Culinary use of wild animals and related products are strictly prohibited

f. Stringent procurement guidelines will be enforced and product sourcing from highly affected regions will be strictly prohibited.

Entertainment and Recreational Activities

a. Theaters will be sanitized before and after each show; 3D glasses disinfected before and after guest usage (if applicable)

b. Cleaning and disinfection of all toys, games and Kids’ Club facilities twice daily and/or after every use

c. All duty-free shops and entertainment venues will be disinfected twice daily before and after service

d. All recreational equipment will be disinfected every two hours before guest usage

e. Guests capacity will be limited to half the venue capacity to provide ample space between guests

f. Sanitizer dispensers will be readily available at various venues including entertainment venue entrances/exits

g. Tour coaches will be limited to half capacity and sanitized frequently; training for tour operators based on guidance from the WHO

h. Spa & Gym facilities will be sanitized prior to and after usage by guests.

Fresh Air Ventilation Systems

a. 100 percent external fresh air is filtered and supplied to passenger cabins and on board public areas

b. Air filters and cooling coils thoroughly checked, cleaned and replaced to ensure healthy air quality.

Medical Centre

a. Isolated wards available in the Medical Centre

b. Contaminated items and medical waste will be properly sealed and disposed according to health and safety guidelines.

c. Used face masks and protective equipment disposed at designated central collection points.

d. Medical equipment and waste bins cleaned, disinfected and washed twice daily with hospital grade disinfectant.

Crew Members Practices and Standards

a. Twice daily temperature checks

b. All Frontline crew are required to wear face masks

c. Housekeeping and F&B crew required to wear disposable gloves

d. Designated crew may also wear protective garments and eye protection if required

e. All crew to use anti-bacterial hand soap for at least 20 seconds to sanitize hands

f. Medical Centre Isolation Area staff related to suspected cases are required to:

i. wear adequate personal protection (face mask, eye protection, disposable gloves & disposal outer garment)

ii. follow proper hand washing practices before and after work duty

iii. update personal health information daily

g. Provide Training Workshops and pertinent information on health and safety preventive measures

h. Reduction of crew movement.

In addition to these enhanced safety and preventive measures, Genting Cruise Lines will further collaborate with the China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association to contribute to the publishing of a white paper for the cruise industry’s prevention and response plan against COVID19, aiming to provide a unified standard for the cruise industry.

Genting says that to date, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among guests or crew while on board or transmitted via any of Genting Cruise Lines’ ships.

