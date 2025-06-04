Generator Fire Forces Crew to Evacuate Ferry Docked in Italy

Italian firefighters were able to control a quick fire aboard the RoRo ferry Splendid operated by GNV (Grandi Navi Veloci ) on Tuesday, June 3, while the vessel was docked in Genoa. While it was reported to be a small fire, the crew was evacuated as a safety precaution.

The fire department reports it received the call before 2100 on June 3 from the 39,000 gross ton RoRo ferry docked in the port of Genoa. An operator had spotted smoke coming from one of the generators aboard the vessel. He reported the fire and began a manual shutdown of the generator.

The vessel which was built in 1994 is 214 meters (702 feet) in length with a capacity for 2,200 passengers and up to 1,000 vehicles. The pictures show the stern doors open but the reports said there were no passengers aboard at the time of the fire. The crew was told to disembark while two shoreside fire teams and a fire boat responded.

The fire department reports the blaze was quickly extinguished and appeared contained to the exhaust system of the generator. They remained aboard the vessel to ensure the fire had not spread and later reported that there appeared not to be any structural damage to the vessel.

The ship was being held in Genoa pending further checks. It operates between Genoa and Tunis.

