Gazprom Discovers Two New Fields on Yamal Shelf

Kara Sea courtesy of Gazprom

By MarEx 2019-05-20 21:19:46

Gazprom has discovered two new hydrocarbon fields on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula, namely the Dinkov and Nyarmeyskoye fields. The fields contain over 500 billion cubic meters of gas.

The Dinkov field is situated within the Rusanovsky licensed block in the Kara Sea. The field is unique in terms of gas reserves: its recoverable reserves in the ?1+?2 categories total 390.7 billion cubic meters. The Nyarmeyskoye field is located in the Nyarmeysky licensed block in the Kara Sea. In terms of gas reserves, it is a large field with the recoverable amount of 120.8 billion cubic meters in the ?1+?2 categories.

Gazprom secured the subsurface use licenses for the Rusanovsky and Nyarmeysky licensed blocks in 2013. Since then, 3D seismic surveys covering 5,790 square kilometers have been carried out within these blocks, with two prospecting wells drilled in 2018. Gazprom also has subsurface use licenses for the Leningradskoye and Rusanovskoye fields on the Kara Sea shelf.

In April, Gazprom said that it plans to increase gas reserves on the shelf by two trillion cubic meters in 2019-2022. In that time, seven wells are expected to be completed on the Kara Sea shelf, and more than 10,000 square kilometers of 3D seismic exploration undertaken in the Nyarmeisky, Skuratovsky, Amderminsky, Beloostrovsky and Zapadno-Sharapovsky areas.

In March, full-scale development of Gazprom's Kharasaveyskoye gas field on the Yamal Peninsula officially started. The field is located north of the Bovanenkovskoye field and is located partly on land and partly in the waters of the Kara Sea. It has an estimated two trillion cubic meters of gas reserves, and production is scheduled for 2023, with an output of 32 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Together the Kharasaveyskoye and nearby Bovanenkovskoye field contain almost seven trillion cubic meters of gas, enough to keep extracting gas until 2131.

By 2030, 310–360 billion cubic meters of gas is expected to be produced in Yamal for domestic consumption and for export through the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The total gas reserves of the Yamal Peninsula are over 16 trillion cubic meters.

In 2014, the Russian Government enacted tax incentives to stimulate development of the Arctic region.