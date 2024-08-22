French Navy Thwarts Attack and Evacuates Crew of Disabled Greek Tanker

The situation in the Red Sea heated up on Thursday, August 22, with the disabled Greek tanker Sounion of Delta Tankers requesting assistance from the EUNAVFOR Operation Aspides. An unnamed French frigate was dispatched and reported stopping a new attack on the vessel before evacuating the crew.

According to the French command, its vessel was approaching the drifting tanker Sounion (163,759 dwt) in a Red Sea position north of Hodeidah when it detected a new attack underway. An unmanned drone boat heavily loaded with explosives was intercepted and “neutralized,” by the French Navy.

Yesterday, the same tanker came under repeated attacks first with small arms fire and a possible shoulder-launched grenade, and later was hit by possibly four projectiles. At first, the reports said the vessel experienced only minor damage although later it was said to be drifting

The master of the tanker today requested assistance and decided to evacuate the tanker. The French Navy reports that a fire in the engine room of the tanker has been controlled but that the vessel is taking on water and has an electrical failure. The tanker which is laden reportedly has anchored in the Red Sea.

Crew of the tanker was evacuated by the French

Reports vary on the number of crew aboard with the French reporting the rescue of 29 while most reports say there were 25 aboard the Sounion. One crewmember is reported to have suffered a minor injury. They were evacuated and are being taken to Djibouti. Late today, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers reported the 23 Filipinos crewing the tanker were safe.

Delta Tankers said plans are in place to move the tanker, but concerns are being raised because it is loaded with 150,000 tonnes (over 900,000 barrels) of crude from Iraq bound for Cyprus. Aspides says the vessel “represents a navigational and environmental hazard.”

Sounion is laden and reportedly anchored awaiting a salvage attempt (FFEAU ALINDIEN photo)

“It is essential that everyone in the area exercise caution and refrain from any actions that could lead to a deterioration of the current situation,” Aspides said in its statement.

In the past, the Houthis have been known to renew attacks on disabled ships to hasten their sinking. The UK Maritime Trade Operations already issued a statement this afternoon warning that three small boats had been seen in a position 87 nautical miles west of Saleef, Yemen. They said two had two to three people aboard while the third appeared unmanned.

Aspides emphasizes that Delta Tankers and the Sounion had not asked for EU protection before it came under attack in the Red Sea. This is despite the Houthis recently targeting two other crude oil tankers operated by Delta with multiple attacks. The Houthis had said they were targeting the company because it was sending vessels to Israel.