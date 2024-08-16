Freighter Reports Approach from Vessel Saying it is Eritrean Navy

The situation in the Red Sea and around the Bab al-Mandeb remains complicated and sometimes confusing with the latest incident raising more questions. A vessel that identified itself as the Eritrean Navy approached a coastal cargo ship.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the report of the approach and said the authorities were continuing to investigate. Only brief details were released.

The merchant ship which was only identified as a “small coastal freighter” was operating approximately 95 nautical miles northeast of Massawa, Eritrea. It was significantly north of the Bal al-Mandeb and close to the Eritrean coast.

A small boat approached with several armed people aboard. UKMTO only says that it was in “close proximity” but unconfirmed reports are saying that there was also small arms fire. The vessel reportedly identified as the Eritrean Navy. There was no further involvement between it and the freighter.

Eritrea is known to maintain a small navy having ordered high-speed patrol boats in the last decade. The navy was formed with assets taken from Ethiopia in the late 1980s and after Eritrea gained official recognition of its independence in 1993. By 2015, reports said Eritrea had only one larger vessel operational and several small inshore patrol boats. Modern patrol boats were on display this spring when Russian warships paid an official visit to Eritrea.

Vessels operated by Houthi fighters have made many approaches toward merchant ships in the region but this is the first report of Eritreans approach a ship. Yesterday, August 15, there were also reports of two approaches with one sighting reported to be boats flying the Houthi flag. Two small boats approached but did not interact with an accommodations barge. There were also reports that a Chinese floating armory reported firing shots to ward off a vessel identifying as “the navy,” with EUNAVFOR Aspides sending an Italian warship to investigate.

U.S. Centcom continues to provide daily updates from the region on the number of Houthi vessels, drones, and missiles destroyed, but the pace has slowed. Aspides is also maintaining its presence highlighting this week that a French destroyer had joined its operation as the vessels of different nations take rotations as part of the operation.