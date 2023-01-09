Fredriksen Abandons Euronav-Frontline Merger

Sailing on alone: Euronav and Frontline will remain independent companies (file image)

Billionaire Norwegian shipowner John Fredriksen has unexpectedly backed down from a fight over the future of tanker giant Euronav, which he had hoped to merge with his own NYSE-listed tanker operator Frontline. The decision defies industry expectations of a drawn-out contest, and it brings closure for investors who have watched the disputed M&A deal from the sidelines.

The all-stock merger proposal was announced last July, and it promised shareholders "enhanced performance through incremental synergies" and a "new era of sustainable shipping with best-in-class decarbonization targets." However, Belgium's Saverys family - the shipping dynasty behind Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) - vehemently opposed the deal. More importantly, the family also had the wherewithal to block it.

"We believe there is a better strategy for Euronav. We believe this strategy should be based on diversifying the Euronav fleet and playing a leading role in the decarbonization of the shipping industry," Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB, wrote in a letter to Euronav's board in December. "Compared with a takeover by Frontline, we believe this strategy will create significantly more positive long-term value for all of Euronav’s stakeholders, not least its employees, and make the company 'future-proof.'"

Under the securities laws governing the transaction, a 75 percent shareholder approval was required for the full merger. Over a period of months, the Saverys family spent $600 million to build up its stake to 25 percent of the company's voting stock, which would be enough to prevent the deal from going through.

With a full merger blocked, Fredriksen-controlled Frontline had two options: to proceed with a limited "combination agreement," with one board presiding over two listed tanker companies; or to withdraw from the proposal.

Given Fredriksen's reputation for hard-nosed dealing, many industry observers predicted an extended fight. On Monday evening, Frontline announced a different choice: it "has terminated the combination agreement it entered into with Euronav." The company did not give a reason.

"We regret that we could not complete the merger as envisaged in July 2022, as that would have created the by far largest publicly listed tanker company. At the same time, both companies have independently very large fleets of crude oil and product tankers, and are already enjoying economies of scale as evidenced by our respective recent financial reports," said Lars H. Barstad, CEO of Frontline.

Shares in Frontline jumped by 15 percent in after-hours trading, while shares in Euronav plummeted by 18 percent.