Fragile Agreement Holds as China “Monitors” Philippine Resupply Effort



The agreement between China and the Philippines for the resupply missions to the Philippines base aboard the vessel BRP Sierra Madre continued with the third unchallenged delivery to the base. Both sides acknowledged the mission in an apparent recognition that the non-disclosed agreement has so far been able to lower the temperature and advert the recent confrontations.

Chinese state media on Friday, November 15, issued a brief statement saying that its Coast Guard had “maintained oversight throughout the process.” They reported, “With China’s approval, the Philippines resupplied an illegally grounded military ship with living necessities.”

The China Coast Guard in its statement said, “It is hoped the Philippines will honor its commitments, work with China in the same direction and jointly manage the maritime situation,” the South China Post reported. However, later in the day, a spokesperson for China’s defense ministry reiterated its commitment to safeguard its territorial claims and maritime rights and to “counter infringements and provocations.”

A spokesperson for the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed the mission had taken place on November 14. They said, “There were no untoward incidents during the mission.”

It marks the third resupply mission since reports of an agreement between China and the Philippines in July aimed at reducing some of the tensions in the region. Unnamed sources in the Philippines told the Associated Press that the deal set a “temporary arrangement” to let the Philippines transport supplies and troop rotations to the vessel despite China’s demands that the Philippines withdraw from the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

China reportedly had demanded that the Philippines provide advance notice of the resupply missions and permit inspections of the vessels conducting the supply missions. China reportedly agreed to waive those demands while continuing to say the Philippines must abandon the post.

The Philippines has maintained the outpost aboard the beached World War II-vintage vessel BRP Sierra Madre since 1999 as part of its territorial claims to the area. Already considered one of the primary flashpoints in the South China Sea, the situation escalated in 2024 with a series of confrontations. Chinese vessels attempted to block the Philippine vessels, including several contact incidents, alleged intentional ramming, and frequent use of water cannons.

Associated Press highlights that while the incidents at the Second Thomas Shoal have ceased recently China continues its incursions throughout the region. In addition to the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Indonesia have all complained of incidents.