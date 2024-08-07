Four Nations Make a Show of Force in Philippine EEZ

On Wednesday, three allied nations joined the Philippines for a two-day exercise in the South China Sea, demonstrating international support for freedom of navigation in a region contested by China.

BRP Ramon Alcaraz, BRP Jose Rizal, HMCS Montréal and cruiser USS Lake Erie made a joint transit in the Philippine EEZ on Wednesday, joined by a Royal Australian Air Force patrol plane. It is the second time in three months that a four-nation task force made a show of force off the coast of the Philippines. In June, the navies of Canada, Japan, Australia and the Philippines made a similar transit.

"We stand together to address common maritime challenges and underscore our shared dedication to upholding international law and the rules-based order," said representatives of the four allied militaries in a joint statement. "Our four nations reaffirm the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award as a final and legally binding decision on the parties to the dispute."

China claims a broad swath of the Philippine EEZ under its sweeping "nine-dash line" policy, which asserts sovereignty over the vast majority of the South China Sea, including international waters. China refuses to recognize the 2016 decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, which found that Beijing's historically-based claims were inconsistent with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

In a statement, the Southern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army said that it conducted a simultaneous naval drill near Chinese-occupied Scarborough Shoal, a reef within the Philippine EEZ. Three Chinese warships shadowed Wednesday's multilateral patrol, according to USNI.

China has repeatedly attempted to block Philippine navigation within the Philippine EEZ, particularly near Second Thomas Shoal, where the Armed Forces of the Philippines maintains an outpost. Since the start of 2024, Chinese forces have used violent methods to interdict Philippine supply convoys, including ramming and high-pressure water-cannoning - injuring multiple Philippine servicemembers. A recent de-escalation agreement between Manila and Beijing sought to dial back China's use of force and prevent further injuries to Philippine personnel. (No Chinese servicemembers have been reported injured in any of the encounters to date, nor has China claimed any physical damage to its vessels.)

While the most recent convoy to Second Thomas Shoal proceeded without interference from the China Coast Guard, Chinese white-hull assets have been accumulating near Sabina Shoal, just 30 nautical miles to the east. These include a survey ship - believed to be engaged in unauthorized operations - and the world's largest coast guard cutter, the CCG 5901.