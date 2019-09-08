Four Missing After Car Carrier Capsize

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-08 17:05:20

A search is underway for four crewmembers on board a listing vehicle carrier with a fire on board in St. Simons Sound, Brunswick, Georgia.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports that 20 people were rescued from the 656-foot vessel Golden Ray on Sunday. At approximately 2 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders were notified by the Glynn County 911 dispatch that the Golden Ray capsized. The vessel’s master and chief engineer are assisting authorities and salvage teams to develop plans to stabilize the vessel and continue rescue efforts. A pilot was on board at the time of the incident.

The Marshall Islands registered vessel was built in 2017.

Currently involved in response efforts are two Coast Guard Station Brunswick Response Boat crews, two Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews, Coast Guard Cutter Heron, Coast Guard Sector Charleston, Marine Safety Unit Savannah and Coast Guard Salvage Engineering Response Team. Also assisting in the response are the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Moran Towing, SeaTow, Brunswick Bar Pilots Association and the Glynn County Fire Department.

The Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port has established an emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound. Vessels are not authorized within 0.5 miles of the Golden Ray.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.