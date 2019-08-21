Four Armed Robberies Reported in Asia

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-21 21:06:02

Four incidents of armed robbery against ship were reported to the ReCAAP ISC during August 13-19. The incidents occurred in Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The container ship Kota Waris was attacked at the Phuoc Long Mooring Buoy No. 3, Vietnam, on August 12. While at anchor, two pirates in black masks boarded the ship through the port quarter deck from a wooden boat. They were trying to open the entrance door of the steering gear room. The duty A/B discovered them when he was conducting a deck safety and security round. He reported the incident to the duty officer and raised the general alarm. The perpetrators jumped into water and escaped in a wooden boat.

The tug Kien San 1 and barge Kien San 8 were attacked approximately 3.8 nautical miles southeast of Tanjung Piai, Johor, Malaysia in the westbound lane of the TSS in the Singapore Strait on August 15. While underway, three pirates from two small boats boarded the barge and stole some scrap metal. The master raised the alarm and reported the incident to the Singapore Vessel Traffic Information System via VHF. The crew was not injured.

The bulk carrier Strategic Unity was attacked at Belawan Anchorage, Indonesia, on July 31. While at anchor, two pirates boarded the ship from the port side anchor chain by removing the hawse pipe. The crew discovered them hiding in the forecastle and raised the alarm. Upon hearing the alarm, the perpetrators escaped in a small speed boat. Nothing was stolen from the ship. The crew secured back the hawse pipe cover plate with additional wire slings.

The tug Crystal Auriga and barge Crystal 128 were attached approximately 14 nautical miles northeast of Pulau Bintan, Indonesia, in the South China Sea on August 9. While anchored off Pulau Bintan, the barge was boarded by an unknown number of perpetrators who stole some mattress protectors from a container. The master discovered that the items on board the barge were missing upon arrival at Crystal Offshore Yard, Singapore, the next day.

Three piracy incidents were reported in Asia between August 6 and 12. Six incidents were reported in Asia in July.

As the risk of the abduction of crew in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and waters off Eastern Sabah is high as demonstrated by the abduction of nine crew on June 18, the ReCAAP ISC urges ship masters and crew to exercise extra vigilance while transiting the area.