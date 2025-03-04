Fortescue Brings Ammonia-Powered PSV to UK Ahead of IMO Meetings

With the IMO’s next Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) set to take place in April, Australia’s Fortesce’s marine division, Fortescue Zero, brought its dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel to London for demonstrations. The company previously showed off the vessel for the first time in Dubai during the UN’s COP 28 in November 2023 and now seeks to highlight ammonia’s potential as the IMO works to set its net-zero policies.

The Singapore-flagged vessel Green Pioneer (3,100 dwt) arrived in the UK on March 1 from Singapore with the company and UK government highlighting it would demonstrate the viability of ammonia as a sustainable marine fuel. Also after being certified in Singapore in the spring of 2024, the vessel will undergo inspections by the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

“The MCA will conduct thorough inspections and checks to ensure the vessel’s safety and operational readiness for its onward journey,” said Lars Lippuner, MCA Director of UK Customer Services. “It has been a pleasure working in collaboration with Fortescue to bring this innovative vessel to Europe, and we are excited that the shift to a more sustainable marine fuel and a world’s first is being showcased here in the UK.”

Fortescue acquired an offshore supply vessel, MMA Leveque, early in 2022 from Australia-based MMA Offshore. Built in 2010 in Indonesia, the vessel was originally outfitted with four diesel-electric Cummins main engines. Two of the four engines were converted to be able to use ammonia or diesel for the demonstrations. The first-ever ammonia bunkering took place in March 2024 in Singapore and then a second in May as it completed testing.

Fortescue Executive Chairman and Founder, Dr. Andrew Forrest, said they brought the vessel to the UK to deliver the simple message and highlight the critical message to embrace real zero fuel standards. He called it an opportunity that cannot be missed urging the IMO to fast-track shipping’s move away from dirty bunker fuels.

The UK’s Maritime Minister Mike Kane called the vessel the type of innovation that will drive decarbonization forward. He highlighted the government’s support and efforts to achieve net-zero goals.

To support Fortescue Green Pioneer’s time in the UK, the vessel and team are reported to have been working closely with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to ensure full compliance with UK regulatory requirements. Port State Control inspections were scheduled for Southampton after the vessel’s arrival. It will then travel to West India Dock in London to showcase its technology and capabilities to key maritime stakeholders, partners, and the public.

The MCA notes that it is currently working with other member states at the IMO to further develop the interim guidelines on the use of ammonia as a fuel. The IMO still must review and finalize standards and then move for adoption. It is seen as a critical step as engine manufacturers move into their final stages of testing for ammonia engines and expect to be ready for commercial deliveries in the near future.

