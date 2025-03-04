For First Time in 40 Years, King of England Visits a Carrier Under Way

On Tuesday, King Charles flew out to join the carrier HMS Prince of Wales in the English Channel - the first time that the King of England has visited a Royal Navy warship under way in four decades.

Prince of Wales is set to depart soon for Japan, and her crew are undertaking workup exercises off the UK before departure. The king received a royal welcome in the carrier's hangar and addressed the ship's company.

"As you prepare to set sail as the flagship of the UK Carrier Strike Group, building on the success of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s inaugural deployment in 2021, I just wanted to express, on behalf of the nation, my heartfelt gratitude for the extraordinarily valuable contributions and personal sacrifices that you and your families continue to make in the name of duty," King Charles said in an address. "I will be watching your progress with great interest."

King Charles served in the British armed forces for eight years, trained as a Royal Navy helicopter pilot and ended his naval service as commanding officer of the minehunter HMS Bronington. His last landing on a carrier was in 1977, when he arrived aboard HMS Ark Royal in a Buccaneer attack aircraft (in the rear seat). This time he flew out aboard a Royal Navy Merlin helicopter, accompanied by the First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, and Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton.

In addition to his other titles, the king is the honorary commodore-in-chief of the Royal Navy's aircraft carriers, as well as the titular head of the UK's armed forces.

"His visit was a great source of morale for my excellent ship’s company and we look forward to doing him proud in all our endeavors this year," said commanding officer Capt. Will Blackett.