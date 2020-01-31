Five Industry Leaders Selected for International Maritime Hall of Fame

The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey has announced five shipping leaders to be inducted into the 2020 International Maritime Hall of Fame. The honorees were announced Friday by MAPONY/NJ executive director Edward Kelly, and they include:

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises Inc., Miami, FL

James R. Mara, President Emeritus, Metropolitan Marine Maintenance Contractors' Association, Rutherford, NJ

James I. Newsome III, President and CEO, South Carolina Ports Authority, Charleston, SC

Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President and CEO, Tsakos Energy Navigation Corp., Athens, Greece

Lois K. Zabrocky, President and CEO, International Seaways Inc., New York City

"These industry leaders represent a broad spectrum of the global shipping industry and are deserving of this distinguished honor," said Mr. Kelly. "From oil transport to cruising to port management and labor, all these honorees have won the respect of the international shipping community based on their successes and professionalism. We anticipate a record turnout for the event."

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises' president and CEO, has propelled Celebrity Cruises to record-setting financial performance. Ms. Lutoff-Perlo leads a multi-billion-dollar brand with 13 ships sailing to 300+ global ports, with a diverse global workforce of over 20,000 people. Ms. Lutoff-Perlo also leads Royal Caribbean Cruises' Global Marine Organization, ensuring that the corporation's $28-billion fleet of 61 ships run safely, smoothly and efficiently across all RCL brands.

James R. Mara is president emeritus of the Metropolitan Marine Maintenance Contractors' Association, a not-for-profit trade group of 21 companies doing business in the Port of New York and New Jersey. They employ some 1,100 members of the International Longshoremen Local 1814 and 1804-1. Prior to assuming the role of association president in 2014, Mr. Mara spent 33 years as a labor contractor at various MMMCA contractor companies connected through a community of ownership.

James I. Newsome, III became president and CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) in 2009 and is only the fifth leader in the history of the organization. He is also the longest-serving head of a major container port in the United States. Newsome was previously president of Hapag-Lloyd (America), Inc., and he served in a variety of senior executive positions with Nedlloyd Lines from 1987 to 1997.

Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos is the founder and CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN), an NYSE-listed company he launched 27 years ago. He comes from a traditional Chios seafaring family and has served as an officer in the Greek Navy. Mr. Tsakos was the Chairman of INTERTANKO from 2014 to 2018 and the former President of the environmental organization "HELMEPA". A Columbia University graduate, Mr. Tsakos also obtained a Master's Degree in Shipping, Trade and Finance from London's City University Business School (CASS). In 2011, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from City University for his pioneering work in the equity financial markets relating to shipping companies.

Lois K. Zabrocky has been president and CEO of tanker company International Seaways since 2016. The company owns and operates a fleet of 42 vessels including 13 VLCCs, two Suezmaxes, six Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and seven MR tankers. Through a joint venture, it also has ownership interests in two FSOs. Before assuming leadership for International Seaways, Ms. Zabrocky served as SVP for the predecessor company's international flag business unit. Previously she was chief commercial officer, with responsibility for international flag crude, products and gas businesses.