Five Chinese Nationals Arrested for Spying on U.S. Navy at Subic Bay

In a rare public bust, Philippine police have arrested five Chinese nationals and two accomplices for allegedly spying on U.S. Navy ship movements in Subic Bay.

Last week, a task force led by the Philippines' National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) launched a tactical raid at Grande Island, a former strategic fort at the entrance to Subic Bay. Today, it is home to a Chinese-operated resort complex, along with the ruins of U.S.-built Fort Wint.

The five Chinese suspects were posing as recreational fishermen and tourists, according to the NBI, and were accompanied by one Cambodian national and one Filipino guard. (Initial reports appear to have misidentified the Cambodian suspect as a sixth Chinese national.)

"We have identified this group as the one flying drones during the day and night under the guise of sending fishing bait out to sea," NBI cybercrime official Van Angluben said at a press conference. "These drones are actually being used for surveillance . . . of the U.S. Asiatic [Indo-Pacific] fleet."

The NBI recovered photos and videos of Philippine and US ships from gadgets of suspected spies arrested in Subic. Karen de Guzman reports. #DatelinePhilippines pic.twitter.com/p4exIV5EHG — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) March 27, 2025

The men had multiple photos of American warships on their personal devices, according to NBI, along with images of shipments of military cargo. The police also recovered a handwritten document marked in Chinese characters, which described the date, time and ID of vessels coming and going from Subic Bay.

Immigration records show that the foreign nationals entered and exited the Philippines frequently, the agency said.

The Chinese suspects declined to comment, but the Filipino man who was arrested with them - identified as Melvin Aguillon - told media that he was not aware of the alleged spying activity. "I'm just the driver," he told ANC. He was in possession of an illegal firearm at the time of his arrest, according to the NBI.

The Chinese resort operator's lease on the island is now under review, according to the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).