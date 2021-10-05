First Wind Turbine to Generate 14 MW Begins Tests in Rotterdam

The first wind turbine operating at 14 MW has begun testing in Rotterdam. It marks an important incremental step for the industry which envisions even larger wind turbines able to operate at up to 20 MW. GE Renewable Energy, which is manufacturing the turbines noted that the new turbine is an uprated version of its 13 MW turbine, which received its type certification in January 2021.

The new 14 MW turbine has officially started certification measurements making the Haliade-X prototype and GE the first industry player to operate a turbine at this power output. According to the engineers, when the turbine goes into operation. one can generate up to 74 GWh of gross annual energy production based on estimates for typical wind conditions at a German North Sea site.

Vincent Schellings, Chief Technology Officer, GE Renewable Energy Offshore Wind, said: “We’re pleased to announce that the Haliade-X prototype is the first turbine in the industry to successfully run at 14 MW. When we first commissioned our Haliade-X prototype in November 2019 at 12 MW, we made a big leap forward in the industry. Over the past two years, we have learned a lot about operating and optimizing the performance of our Haliade-X platform, enabling us to uprate the Haliade-X platform to 14 MW today.”

The Haliade-X 14 MW is expected to make its commercial debut at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, which is located off the northeast coast of England. GE Renewable Energy will provide 87 units of the Haliade-X 14 MW for Dogger Bank C. Combined with the Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B phases, the installation is due to become the largest offshore wind farm in the world upon completion.

GE noted that the ability to produce more power from a single turbine means fewer turbines need to be installed at each wind farm. In addition to less capital expenditure, this also simplifies operations and maintenance, improving the affordability and accessibility of renewable energy for customers and consumers.