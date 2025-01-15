First U.S. Hybrid Waterjet Passenger Ferries Launched for Savannah, Georgia

The first hybrid passenger ferries in the United States powered by waterjet propulsion have been completed and are preparing to enter service in Savannah, Georgia. Marine Jet Power, a leader in waterjet propulsion, partnered with shipbuilder Derecktor Shipyards New York to develop the unique solution for the public transport operated by Chatham Area Transit of Savannah, Georgia.

The two 65-foot ferries, the Juliette Gordon Low II and the Susie King Taylor II are powered by MJP UltraJet 305 waterjets incorporating cutting-edge hybrid technology. The vessels are each 65 feet (20 meters) in length and have a welded aluminum hull. Cummins 6.7L marine diesel engines give the vessels a maximum operating speed of 11 knots.

The hybrid-electric propulsion uses the BAE HybriGen Power System to optimize fuel consumption while reducing emissions and noise pollution. High-capacity XALT Lithium-Ion batteries enable the hybrid-electric system to operate efficiently while also minimizing the environmental impact.

According to Marine Jet Power headquartered in Sweden, the vessels “mark a new era in sustainable maritime transportation.” The company highlights that the serial hybrid system allows for optimized power management, resulting in increased efficiency and reduced environmental impact. “This innovative combination, along with the inherent advantages of waterjets—shallow draft, exceptional maneuverability, and enhanced fuel efficiency—provides an unparalleled operational solution,” said MJP.

Two ferries recently christened are the first hybrid waterjet passenger ferries in the U.S. (Marine Jet Power)

The vessels are part of Chatman’s Savannah Belles Ferry operation. They will sail on short, continuous routes between three local landings (City Hall Landing, Trade Center Landing, and Waving Girl Landing), which MJP highlights meant they are ideally suited for hybrid propulsion. Each can transport up to 149 passengers, providing a smooth, quiet, and environmentally conscious commute for locals and tourists.

"Chatham Area Transit faced specific operational challenges, including frequent docking and varying currents,” said Kevin Kirby, President and Regional Director of Marine Jet Power Americas. “Waterjets, with their inherent maneuverability and seamless integration with hybrid-electric systems, provided the perfect answer.”

Derecktor Shipyards in Mamaroneck, New York built the two ferries. The Juliette Gordon Low II launched on November 6, 2024, and the Susie King Taylor II launched on December 4, 2024, with the vessels christened in New York on January 7. With six hybrid-electric commercial vessels launched in the past decade, Derecktor highlights its expertise demonstrated in this latest innovative marine construction.

“Derecktor Shipyards is proud to have partnered with MJP and Chatham Area Transit on this groundbreaking project,” said Erik Derecktor, New Construction Commercial Manager for Derecktor Shipyards. “Building these first-of-their-kind hybrid waterjet ferries allowed us to leverage our extensive experience in hybrid vessel construction and further solidify our position as a leader in this rapidly evolving field.”

The two ferries and currently en route to Savannah, and will begin daily passenger service in the coming weeks.

