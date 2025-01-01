First U.S. Carriers in 12 Years Visit Malaysia to Strengthen Bilateral Ties



The second U.S. aircraft carrier in just over a month is wrapping up a visit to Port Klang, Malaysia marking the first time in 12 years the U.S. has made port calls in the country. It marks the restoration of port calls after the infamous “Fat Leonard” scandal in which a Malaysian uses bribes and favors to win lucrative Navy supply contracts and comes as the U.S. seeks to strengthen ties in response to China’s continued regional ambitions.

The U.S. sent the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to Malaysia arriving at Port Klang for the first official visit on November 25. It was followed by the USS Carl Vinson and its strike group which arrived at Port Klang on December 29 receiving an official welcome from the Royal Malaysian Navy.

"The back-to-back visits of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and the USS Abraham Lincoln to Malaysia underscore the depth and strength of our security ties—an enduring cornerstone of the U.S.-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership,” said U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan. The U.S. first established diplomatic relations with Malaysia in 1957 after the country gained its independence from the United Kingdom.

The last reported port calls came in October 2012 when the U.S. sent two carriers, USS George Washington followed by USS John C. Stennis also as a demonstration of strength to China. The U.S. Navy had worked for years with Leonard Francis’ company Glen Defense Marine Asia (GDMA) and Francis (aka “Fat Leonard”) had even purchased the Port Klang terminal to aid the U.S. Navy in its calls. Francis was arrested in 2013 and finally sentenced to jail in November 2024.

U.S. used the visits to host Malaysian officials and build ties with the Royal Malaysian Navy (photos courtesy Royal Malaysian Navy)

The Abraham Lincoln arrived with more than 4,200 sailors and mariners who were given the opportunity to tour and conduct community projects. Before the carrier arrived, Malaysian officials and the media were hosted onboard. They were shown demonstrations of flight operations and met with the sailors. While in port, the Navy highlighted that Abraham Lincoln hosted Malaysian leaders including senior officers of the navy for tours “further strengthening bilateral ties.”

“Malaysia is a key partner for us in the Indo-Pacific. Our visit reinforces the importance of this partnership to the United States,” said Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE during this week’s port call. “Visiting Port Klang provides us with an important and unique opportunity to collaborate with our Royal Malaysian Navy counterparts, continuing to build upon our strategic and mutually beneficial partnership, while also providing our sailors well-deserved downtime to explore the area and build connections within the community.”

The Carl Vinson is deployed with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett and USS William P. Lawrence. The Navy reported that nearly 7,500 sailors would be participating in cultural exchanges and tours in Malaysia.

