First Substation Installed as Work Proceeds for Dominion’s Wind Farm

Work is continuing to progress on Dominion Energy’s offshore wind farm which when completed will be the largest in the United States. Additional milestones were achieved for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind as the project prepares for its next phase of installation.

While the offshore wind energy industry is beleaguered in the United States, Dominion Energy has emphasized that its project remains on schedule. It will begin the second phase of its installation in May.

This week, Dominion highlighted that DEME Group completed the lifting and installation of the first of three offshore substations for the project. DEME’s large install vessel Orion shifted from the other portion of the project for the massive lift. The station, which had arrived in Virginia at the end of January, weighed 4,300 tons. It was the first topside installation on to one of the jackets marketing the next milestone for the project which commenced offshore work nearly a year ago.

The 4,300-ton substation arrived in Virginia in January and this week was moved into position (Dominion Energy)

Orion is now resuming the installation of transition pieces. As of February, Dominion highlighted that 16 transition pieces were in place after Orion completed the installation of the first 78 monopile foundations between May and November 2024. The second phase of monopile foundations begins this spring and when completed the wind farm will consist of 176 wind turbines. It will have a capacity for 2.6 GW of electrical energy.

The Port of Virginia working with New York-based construction company Skanska also highlighted this week that work is now complete at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal for the staging and berths for the wind operations. Skanska completed a $233 million redevelopment of 72 acres and 1,500 feet of wharf.

The project included constructing three heavy lift berths, a berth for wind turbine delivery and load-out, and a berth for the monopiles and other equipment. Large areas were also prepared for storing and staging the elements of the project.

Dominion reported in February that work was underway on wind turbine tower and blade fabrication with nacelle fabrication also scheduled to begin. Fabricated monopiles, transition pieces, undersea cables, and other major components also continue to be delivered to Portsmouth and staged as the project proceeds.

The project has reached the 50 percent mark toward completion. Dominion Energy has said it remains on track for on-time completion at the end of 2026.

