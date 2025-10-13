First Methanol-Powered Bunker Tanker Launched for Ops in Singapore



The world’s first methanol bunker barge was launched last week in China and is destined for operations in Singapore. It is viewed as a key step in the expansion of the infrastructure to support alternative fuel operations.

Designed by SeaTech Solutions International, the vessel is being built by China’s Taizhou Maple Shipyard. Named Maya Cosulich, she will be owned by Italy’s Fratelli Cosulich Group. The vessel will be on a fixed-rate time-charter contract with global commodities trader Trafigura. When it enters service in Singapore will be deployed for TFG Marine, Trafigura’s international marine fuel supply and procurement joint venture with Frontline and Golden Ocean. Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore will oversee the technical management and operations of the vessel.

The launch took place on October 9 in China, and the vessel is expected to arrive in Singapore at the end of 2025. The vessel is 7,990 dwt and uses coated tanks so that it will be able to carry both green methanol and biofuels.

It will have two fixed pitch propellers, each driven by an electric motor via a gear box and three dual-fuel generator sets. An onboard battery storage system will optimize the use of the dual-fuel generators.

This vessel was ordered in December 2023. Work began in August on a sister ship, Anna Cosulich, also being built in China.

The companies highlight that the Maya Cosulich project represents the culmination of a collaboration that began in 2023 between Fratelli Cosulich Group, TFG Marine, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, and their technical and shipyard partners. It was designed for the needs of the Singapore market and is specifically outfitted with two mass flow meters to be fully compliant with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s methanol bunkering standards.

When it enters service, it will become the first methanol dual-fuel bunker tanker to operate in the Port of Singapore.