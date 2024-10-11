First LPG Gas Carriers Fitted with Sails for Wind-Assisted Propulsion

Further demonstrating the growing interest in wind-assisted propulsion emerging in the industry, Anthony Veder, a leading operator of gas carriers, completed the first installation of wind-assisted propulsion on an LPG gas carrier. It is the first of two planned installations and part of a larger effort by the operator of LNG, Ethylene, and LPG carriers to enhance operations and move toward its goal of being a net-zero emitter by 2035.

“While we focus on optimizing the design of newbuilds and running those on (bio-) LNG, we are equally committed to enhancing the efficiency of our existing fleet,” said Björn van de Weerdhof, Commercial and Sustainability Director at Anthony Veder. “Wind-assisted propulsion is a key step in this effort, and our collaboration with Econowind reflects the strength of our partnerships. Additionally, we are exploring other solutions such as propulsion train optimization and joint action we can take with our customers such as lower speeds through Just in Time arrival and making use of shore power.”

Anthony Veder partnered with Econowind to use its VentoFoils on its vessels. Rens Groot, Chief Operations Officer at Econowind reports Anthony Veder conducted a thorough analysis before selecting the VentoFoils, including an advanced business case calculation balancing benefits and realistic costs. He said it demonstrated the potential for speed increases for gas carriers, where VentoFoils would help offset engine power limitations.

The installation was a retrofit to the Coral Patula (8,571 dwt), an Ethylene carrier built in 2009 in South Korea. The vessel is 377 feet (115 meters) and was fitted with two of the foils. The company plans to also retrofit the foils to the Coral Pearl (8,600 dwt) a sister ship also built in South Korea in 2009. Both ships are registered in the Netherlands.

By retrofitting the two Ethylene carriers in its fleet with Econowind VentoFoils, Anthony Veder will be using wind energy to significantly reduce the fuel consumption of vessels. The system is designed to work alongside existing engines, providing a boost in propulsion through the power of wind.

Based on wind conditions, the companies report they anticipate fuel savings of around five percent with the potential of more than 10 percent in optimal wind conditions. By using less fuel, the company not only cuts down on the energy bill but also on greenhouse gas emissions.