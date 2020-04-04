First Lifting Lug Installed on Golden Ray
T&T Salvage has installed the first lifting lug on the Golden Ray wreck in St. Simons Sound off St. Simons Island, Georgia.
In total, 16 lugs are scheduled to be installed with two lugs installed on each of the eight sections of the car carrier. The lifting lugs will be used as a connection point between the rigging of the heavy lift catamaran VB-10,000 and each section of the Golden Ray. The lugs are designed to distribute the weight of each particular section during the cutting and lifting operation.
St. Simons Sound Incident Response contractors are scheduled to begin nighttime operations on April 4, on and around the Golden Ray. Operations will then continue day and night.
The 20,000 dwt vessel capsized on September 8, 2019 while heading outbound from the Port of Brunswick, Georgia.
The first 36-inch diameter high-density polyethylene (HDPE) floating pipe barrier segment was installed around the wreck last month. The environmental protection barrier is being built by Weeks Marine. The HDPE pipe, which is foam filled and one of 36 segments in total, will float on the water surface between steel buoys constrained by the structural framing at each pile group. The HDPE barrier will secure and protect a floating offshore oil boom that will be installed outside of the pipe and will completely surround the wreck site.