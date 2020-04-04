First Lifting Lug Installed on Golden Ray

By The Maritime Executive 04-04-2020 05:26:59

T&T Salvage has installed the first lifting lug on the Golden Ray wreck in St. Simons Sound off St. Simons Island, Georgia.

In total, 16 lugs are scheduled to be installed with two lugs installed on each of the eight sections of the car carrier. The lifting lugs will be used as a connection point between the rigging of the heavy lift catamaran VB-10,000 and each section of the Golden Ray. The lugs are designed to distribute the weight of each particular section during the cutting and lifting operation.

St. Simons Sound Incident Response contractors are scheduled to begin nighttime operations on April 4, on and around the Golden Ray. Operations will then continue day and night.

The 20,000 dwt vessel capsized on September 8, 2019 while heading outbound from the Port of Brunswick, Georgia.