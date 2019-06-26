First Female President for Singapore Shipping Association

Caroline Yang

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-26 18:07:07

The Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) has elected its first-ever female President since its founding in 1985.

Caroline Yang, Chief Executive of Hong Lam Marine, was elected as the association’s President on June 26. Yang started her career with Hong Lam Marine as their in-house counsel in 1991 and has more than 25 years’ experience in the shipping industry.

Yang will be supported by two Vice Presidents: Katie Men, Managing Director of Iseaco Investment and Rene Piil Pedersen, Managing Director of A P Moller Singapore.

“I am honored by the trust the Council has placed in me by electing me as SSA President for the 2019/2020 term,” said Yang. “The shipping community in Singapore has much to be proud of. This year, Singapore bagged the ‘Best Seaport in Asia’ for the 31st time and also the ‘Best Green Seaport’ at the 2019 Asia Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards. We were also recognized as the ‘Top Leading Maritime Capital of the World’ for the fourth consecutive time in a report issued by Menon Economics and DNV GL.

“Notwithstanding, the industry continues to face challenging conditions and digital disruptions. As we navigate into the future together, the task of the Council is to work with all stakeholders to champion Maritime Singapore, to keep SSA relevant and responsive to our members and to encourage participation by our members in our shared goal.”

Yang voiced appreciation for the immediate-past President Esben Poulsson. “His term is marked by the move of SSA Secretariat into digitalization, and expansion of membership, and by preparing the industry for sweeping changes such as the sulfur oxides cap that goes into effect in January 2020.”

The seven Ordinary Members nominated for the 2019/2021 Council are:

1. A P Moller Singapore's Rene Piil Pedersen (Vice President)

2. COSCO (Singapore)'s Gu Jing Song

3. Executive Ship Management's Steen Brodsgaard Lund

4. Hong Lam Marine's Caroline Yang (President)

5. Iseaco Investment's Katie Men (Vice President)

6. Pacific International Lines' Teo Teng Seng

7. Wallem Shipping (Singapore)'s Nitin Mathur

