Fire Crews Fight Smoky Scrap Metal Fire on Bulker Docked in Cardiff

Local fire crews were warning residents to close their windows and doors and stay inside as they fought a smoky scrap metal fire on a bulker docked in Cardiff in Wales. It was the latest in a rash of similar fires that have raised concerns about the dangers of these fires.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service issued an alert to Cardiff residents on Tuesday morning, August 25, reporting that it expected large plumes of smoke due to the firefighting operations. It was responding to a fire aboard the dry bulk carrier Federal Welland (36,563 dwt). The ship was docked at the Queen Anne Docks in Cardiff, with reports it had been loading scrap metal bound for Turkey.

The ship, which is registered in the Marshall Islands, was reported to have loaded 20,000 tonnes of scrap metal when a blaze ignited in her hold. The fire service said there was no immediate risk to the public other than the potential for smoke.

Associated British Ports, which owns and operates the Port of Cardiff, was supporting the fire services. There were reports that fireboats were also being brought in to help fight the blaze.

Unconfirmed reports from residents said the fire services believed there likely were Li-ion batteries mixed in with the scrap that was contributing to the fire. In the past, the authorities have said the batteries can start fires when they are damaged, and then the fires are fed with other contaminants such as oils on the metal.

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South Wales Fire fought a very similar fire in April aboard another bulker at the Newport Docks port complex. In that case, they were able to extinguish the fire in a few hours, but sometimes they smolder for days.

The UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) raised concerns about these fires in a report on a similar incident that happened at Hull in June 2025. It found that the scrap yard had only performed a brief visual check and was relying on suppliers and the recycling centers to screen the material for contaminants.

