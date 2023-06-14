Fire Breaks Out on Tanker at Jurong Refining Complex

File image courtesy Jurong Port

On Wednesday, a fire broke out aboard a tanker berthed just across from Jurong Island, one of the world's densest concentrations of oil refining and petrochemical processing.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) received notice at 0730 hours that there was a fire onboard a tanker berthed at Jurong Port Tank Terminals (JPTT), an adjacent petroleum terminal at Pulau Damar Laut on Singapore's main island. Smoke was observed towards the vessel's bow.

Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighting forces, including shoreside and marine-based units, as well as MPA patrol craft and JPTT’s emergency response unit were deployed to put out the fire. Operations at other nearby berths were stopped as a precautionary measure, and one vessel that was close to the scene was relocated to an anchorage.

By 0925 - less than two hours after the call - the fire was extinguished. All of the ship's crew are safe and accounted for, according to the MPA, and there was no damge to shoreside infrastructure at JPTT.

All port operations and marine traffic operations have resumed.

JPTT is a petroleum product terminal owned by Jurong Port and Oiltanking (recently renamed Advario). It is designed to handle clean products and chemicals, and has a storage capacity of about 150 million gallons. It has been in operation since 2019 and is closely linked to the Jurong Island complex by pipelines.