Fire Breaks Out on Supply Boat in Bay of Gibraltar

On Wednesday, a major fire broke out aboard a supply boat in the Bay of Gibraltar, forcing seven crewmembers to abandon ship over the side.

On Wednesday afternoon, the supply boat Ceutamar 5 was alongside a container ship to deliver goods at a position within Spanish waters. A fire broke out at about 1730 hours, sending a column of smoke up over the bay.

The crew managed to separate their vessel from the boxship before they jumped over the side. All were safely rescued by responders from Salvamento Maritimo, according to local media. First responders then turned to extinguishing the fire and ensuring the damaged supply boat's stability.

Gibraltar's port authority offered its assistance for the response, but Spanish authorities declined.

No pollution was reported after the incident. The burned-out supply boat was towed to a nearby pier, where local firefighters applied cooling water and ensured that the blaze was out. An investigation into the cause of the casualty is under way.

Local environmental group Verdemar noted the smoke from the incident and said that it would be seeking further information from the authorities on any impacts.