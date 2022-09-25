Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma

Midnight Sun alongside at the Port of Tacoma

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington.

At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.

The blaze was likely caused by an electrical fire in a piece of maintenance equipment on the upper deck, the Tacoma Fire Department told the local News Tribune. The ship itself suffered minimal damage.

The 2003-built Midnight Sun is one of two freight ro/ros connecting Tacoma with Anchorage, Alaska. She carries a mix of over-the-road trailers, personal vehicles, oversize loads and miscellaneous dry cargo for the Alaskan market. She has been off the commercial sailing schedule since September 6 and is due to depart again on October 7.