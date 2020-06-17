Video: Fire Breaks Out Aboard Cruise Ship in Yokohama

By The Maritime Executive 06-16-2020 09:13:46

On Tuesday, a fire broke out on the top deck level of the cruise ship Asuka II at the port of Yokohama.

According to the Japan Coast Guard, the crew reported a fire on board at about 1300 hours local time on Tuesday, and they launched their own firefighting response. The Yokohama City Fire Department and the local Japan Coast Guard station dispatched additional resources and successfully brought the fire under control. NYK's cruise division confirmed that the fire was extinguished at about 1700 hours local time.

No passengers were on board at the time of the fire, as NYK Cruises has suspended the vessel's operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 150 crewmembers were on board, but no injuries were reported.

According to NYK, the fire originated on the 12th deck in a materials storage compartment. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the company is conducting an investigation.