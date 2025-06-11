Fire and Salvage Teams Report Progress with Wan Hai 503 Efforts

The teams working at the site of the burning containership Wan Hai 503 reported significant progress in their efforts during the third day of the firefight. The regional safety agency however emphasizes that the danger continues and that the fuel aboard the vessel may be becoming involved in the fire.

The onboard fire has been stabilized the crews reported approximately 40 percent of the fire was brought under control. The Indian Coast Guard was concentrating regional cooling and foam-based suppression on the forward part of the vessel and successfully reduced the fire while reports indicated they could shift toward the mid-section of the containership. So far, the stern has not become involved.

Thanks to the progress in controlling the fire, a salvage crew was able to get aboard the Wan Hai 503 for the first time. They attached a towline at the stern of the vessel and it was secured to a tug. The Indian Coast Guard reports the vessel will be moved away from the coast due to the continuing danger. Yesterday, they reported the vessel was drifting at a speed of 1 knot and a position 44 nautical miles from the coast.

Concern was raised by the specialized salvage team which observed “ongoing hydrocarbon vapor release.” They said this could indicate possible heat transfer near the fuel tanks. The Wan Hai 503 is reported to have 2,000 tonnes of fuel oil and 240 tonnes of diesel in tanks located adjacent to the fire zone.

Teams were able to attach a towline to the stern of the vessel (Indian Coast Guard)

An area survey identified between 10 and 15 containers floating away from the burning ship. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority reports that a salvage vessel is attempting to retrieve the floating containers but warns the containers could reach the coast by June 12.

It also revised the details about the containers onboard after receiving the vessel’s manifest. There are a total of 1,754 containers aboard of which 1,083 are under deck. Media reports said the fire was thought to have started in the under-deck containers. There are an additional 671 containers on deck and the number for hazardous material was revised to 143 from the previous 157.

They also reported that 16 of the 18 rescued crewmembers are now out of the hospital and in a hotel in New Mangalore. Two remain in the hospital in serious condition with earlier reports saying they had respiratory burns and burns to 40 percent of their bodies.

The Indian Coast Guard reports the salvage efforts remain focused on reducing the dangers but said it is being hampered by unfavorable sea conditions.

