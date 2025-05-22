Finland’s Next Generation Corvette is Launched

The first multi-purpose corvette built for the Finnish Navy as part of the Squadron 2020 project was launched at the Rauma shipyard in Finland on Wednesday, May 21. The company is highlighting it as a significant milestone in the project to build four of the most capable vessels designed to operate year-round in all weather conditions in the Baltic.

“The building of these corvettes will advance the shipbuilding industry and technological know-how in Finland,” said Mika Nieminen, CEO of Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC). “We have increased the capacity of Rauma shipyard purposefully while strategically implementing significant investments in the shipyard area. Rauma shipyard is now in peak condition.”

The company notes that significant investments have been made in the Rauma shipyard throughout the 2020s to strengthen the shipyard’s shipbuilding infrastructure and independent production capacity. A new closed multi-purpose hall was completed for the construction of the multi-purpose corvettes to ensure good working conditions, while additional investments have been made in steel production, a launching barge, and heavy transfer ramps. The indoor hall was required for security during the construction.

The hull for the first vessel was completed in February 2025 (Rama)

Work began at the end of October 2023 on the first of the vessels which the yard says will have no counterparts worldwide. Pohjanmaa-class corvettes will be equipped with advanced monitoring capacities for air, surface, and underwater surveillance and will be capable of laying navy mines, performing defense actions against surface vessels, submarines, and various airborne targets, and conducting maritime operations.

The design of the corvettes pays particular attention to shock resistance, noise levels, and stealth technology, highlights RMC. The vessels measure 117 meters in length and will have a crew of 70. They will have a speed of 26 knots.

The keel for the first of the vessels, a block weighing 56 tonnes, was laid in April 2024. Construction began on the second corvette in October 2024 while the hull of the first vessel was completed in February. Keel laying for the second vessel took place on May 8.

The technical part of the launch process was initiated at the beginning of May when the multi-purpose corvette was moved along the heavy transport ramp to the launching barge and transferred to the harbor. In the harbor, the ship was launched with the help of the barge and then towed to the shipyard’s dry dock for further work, including the mast installation.

“The newly launched vessel is a strong indication of the close and goal-oriented co-operation between the Finnish Government, the Finnish Defence Forces, the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Institute, the Finnish Navy, Rauma Marine Constructions, Saab and all our industrial partners”, states Timo Ståhlhammar, Project Director of RMC’s Squadron Project.

RMC reports the Squadron 2020 project is proceeding on schedule. The building pace will accelerate as work on the second and subsequent multi-purpose corvettes progresses. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2029.

