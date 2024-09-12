Fincantieri Delivers Second Luxury Cruise Ship to MSC's Explora Journeys



The second of the luxury cruise ships being built for MSC Cruises’ high-end brand named Explora Journeys was delivered today at Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard in Italy. Built at a cost of approximately €500 million ($554 million) the ship is part of an approximately €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion) investment by the MSG group into its cruise operations.

Named Explora II, the 63,621 gross ton cruise ship was officially handed over to MSC in a ceremony at the yard while they also marked milestones for the next ships of the brand. They held the “coin ceremony” for Explora III as the next ship began assembly and also started steel cutting for Explora IV. They have ordered a total of six cruise ships for Explora Journeys. The third cruise ship is due to enter service in 2026, the fourth in 2027, and five and six in 2027 and 2028.

The Explora Journeys brand was launched in July 2023 with the delivery of the first ship. MSC Cruises is a contemporary brand focusing on large multi-generational cruise ships while Explora was designed to be a luxury offering inspired by the family’s yacht. The first two Explora ships each feature 461 suites or a capacity of just over 900 passengers. The interior styles and décor were elevated and they offer a total of 11 culinary experiences in six restaurants and in-suite dining. The ships each have 12 bars and lounges, four swimming pools, a large spa and wellness area, and highlight cultural and in-depth port experiences.

Explora II was delivered and will move to Civitavecchia for her naming ceremony and maiden voyage (Fincantieri)

The company says “Explora Journeys ships are highly innovative and cutting-edge in terms of design and naval technology. They represent the best of ‘Made in Italy’.”

Construction of Explora II began in October 2021 with the steel cutting. She was floated from the building berth near Genoa on September 6, 2023, and completed sea trials on June 12. Rosalba Giugni, a pioneering environmentalist and founder of Marevivo, an Italian non-profit organization focused on marine conservation, has been named Godmother for a naming ceremony on September 15, 2024, in Civitavecchia, Italy. The ship will then depart on its maiden voyage in the Mediterranean.

The next ships of the series are being enlarged and also adapted to an LNG-fueled power plant. They will also be ready to use bio-LNG and renewable synthetic LNG when these alternative fuels become widely available in the maritime sector. A project is also underway to have a large fuel cell capacity capable of transforming renewable LNG into hydrogen, in addition to the LNG plant, for the last two ships of the class.

Explora II the company notes earned several special notations under RINA Class. It has a Green Plus notation for comprehensive environmental performance, a notation for reduced noise and vibration, and a “Dolphin” notation for minimizing undersea noise impact. The first two ships each measure approximately 814 feet (248 meters) in length and are Polar Code C to enable navigation in Polar waters. Notable is the sleek exterior styling like a luxury yacht.

“These vessels represent a combination of innovation and sustainability and are part of an important expansion plan for our new European luxury brand. They also strengthen our long-term partnership with Fincantieri, which began 10 years ago,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the MSC Group's Cruise Division.

