Fincantieri Cuts Steel on New Cunard Ship

L-R: Josh Weinstein, President of Carnival UK, Gilberto Tobaldi, Shipyard Director from Fincantieri and Simon Palethorpe, President of Cunard.

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-12 19:25:01

A steel-cutting ceremony was held by Fincantieri on Friday signaling the start of construction on Cunnard's 249th ship. The luxury cruise line has been operational for 179 years.

The first section of the ship is under construction at Fincantieri’s Castellammare di Stabia shipyard. The shipbuilding group previously delivered Cunard’sQueen Victoria in 2007 and Queen Elizabeth in 2010.

The yet unnamed ship will be the second largest ship to fly the Cunard flag. She is expected to be delivered from Monfalcone, Gorizia, Italy, in 2022.

Simon Palethorpe, President of Cunard, said, “The 249th Cunarder will be our fourth luxury liner for the 21st century. The new ship is taking inspiration from the successes of our past, integrating the Cunard spirit with exciting new concepts and ideas that will provide a uniquely luxurious travel experience for our guests.”

Cunard used the occasion to announce the commissioning of a unique sculpture, crafted from the first piece of metal cut for the new ship. Acclaimed sculptor Sam Shendi will complete the work, which will be displayed on board the ship. Shendi is an Egyptian-born, British sculptor and uses contemporary industrial material, steel, stainless steel, aluminum and fibreglass to create his figurative work.

The new ship’s interior designers will be led by designer Adam D. Tihany, and the design team includes Simon Rawlings (David Collins Studio), Terry McGillicuddy (Richmond International) and Sybille de Margerie (Sybille de Margerie Paris). Each brings experience from various world-class international hotels and resorts with the aim of delivering a new standard of Cunard luxury.