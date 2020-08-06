Ferry Systems Balance Mask-Wearing Requirements With Enforcement

Image courtesy Washington State Ferries By The Maritime Executive 08-06-2020 10:00:11

Like all transportation providers, ferry operators are working through the details of how to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission while maintaining service. Unlike cruise ships, ferries cannot stop running without impacting essential services like food delivery or patient transport for medical care, and they can only keep operating if they can protect the health of their staff. Mask-wearing is a central - and controversial - element of this equation, and different operators have reached different conclusions on whether and how to enforce it.

In May, part of the City of New York's initiative to distribute 7.5 million facemasks, the Staten Island Ferry service distributed face coverings to its thousands of daily passengers for free. In accordance with New York State regulations on public spaces, masks are required within all of Staten Island Ferry's terminals and on board its vessels. Anecdotal reports indicate that compliance levels vary.

staten island ferry. everyday people pulling off mask once they get on ferry. only time they where the mask is walking between the ferry and the waiting area. this is on the inside of ferry not outside along deck. just put a sign up no mask needed on ferry and in the waiting area — Kamado_Kurosaki (@PeterFung12) July 28, 2020

Quick Q&A ????



???? Do I need to wear a mask at all times on #BCFerries?



No. They aren't required to be worn if you stay in your vehicle.



???? But I'm walking on board/ leaving my vehicle...



If you can't maintain #PhysicalDistance of 2m, wear your mask. #ShareTheCoastSafely ^ta pic.twitter.com/OFJMpQn0Bz — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) July 23, 2020

The Washington State Ferry system has implemented a mask requirement, but it does not pursue enforcement. Under orders from the governor, all businesses and organizations must require all visitors and personnel to wear face coverings when inside (and outside when within six feet of others). Failure to comply is a misdemeanor offense, but WSF has determined that its staff do not have the authority to enforce the order, according to the Seattle Times. Beyond general announcements about mask-wearing, crewmembers have been instructed not to interfere with passengers or to deny them boarding if they are not complying.

We have signage up and making various announcements. However, WSF does not have the legal authority to enforce the mask order, but crews do have masks to give away on board. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) August 3, 2020

That strategy may be working, as crewmembers report that most passengers are wearing masks. Perfection isn't the goal. "It doesn't have to be 100% compliance, we just have to get the reproduction rate way down, so it starts to shrink," San Juan County ferry advisory committee chairman Jim Corenman told Seattle Times.