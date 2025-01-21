Feasibility Studies ID Technology to Address Fugitive Methane Emissions

An industry collaboration known as the Safetytech Accelerate reports its latest round of supported feasibility studies has shown strong potential to cut fugitive methane emissions in the maritime industry. They report after the successful studies efforts are now underway to advance these research projects to on-ship trials as soon as possible.

Fugitive emissions happen across the LNG supply chain ranging from loading to engine delivery. While short-lived they represent another source of harmful unburnt methane entering the environment in addition to the more widely discussed methane slip where unburnt methane enters the exhaust during the combustion problem.

The Safetytech Accelerator launched its flagship Methane Abatement Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) in September 2022 bringing together industry leaders, technology innovators, and maritime stakeholders with a focus on measuring and mitigating methane emissions in the maritime sector and also seeks to promote the adoption of solutions to reduce and eliminate methane emissions. This latest effort involved industry leaders Chevron, Carnival Corporation, Shell, and Seapeak as well as three technology supplies.

The group reports that identifying, quantifying, and mitigating fugitive emissions is another element of the effort. It says that it is another essential element to achieve industry-wide decarbonization goals.

Three companies and their technologies were the focus of the completed technology feasibility studies. Xplorobot which provides handheld devices and an AI-powered platform to detect and measure fugitive emissions studied the warm side of the gas fuel line evaluating the efficacy of the technology in detecting and quantifying methane emissions. For this technology, the next step is to deploy the kit in the field to further validate and optimize the technology.

A second study explored acoustic cameras from Sorama evaluating the viability for monitoring on LNG carriers. Strategically placed and handheld cameras detect the emissions by visualizing sound and vibration fields in 3D. A six-month pilot scoped the use of four fixed cameras aboard. They believe it demonstrated a capability to quickly identify the source of emissions and would provide a cost-effective option for ship operators.

Framergy studied its technology which would be used to store and purify methane to significantly reduce emissions during planned and unplanned venting events. The methane would be captured and stored at a lower pressure than conventional methods using the company’s filtering membrane made of a metal-organic framework material. Captured methane has the possibility of reuse or sale.

The Safetytech Accelerator reports the three studies show the potential to detect, measure, and mitigate methane emissions on LNG-powered ships. While methane slip – the unburnt release of methane during combustion – remains the largest source of methane emissions, they believe this work adds another critical element to the overall effort addressing methane emissions. The group is also supporting efforts to reduce emissions from engine exhausts.

The Anchor Partners for the MAMII effort total more than 20 leading shipping and energy companies. Beyond the four companies that participated in these studies, others working with the effort include MSC, Lloyd’s Register, GTT, NYK, Mitsui O.S.K., CMA CGM, and others.

