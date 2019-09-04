Fatal Accident: Loader Safety Features Were Disconnected

Source: investigation report

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-04 20:19:10

The Accident Investigation Board Norway has released its report into a fatal accident on board the general cargo vessel Mercator in November 2018. The AB was crushed between the shovel of a compact loader and the wheelhouse when he was repairing the loader.

The investigation has shown that the risk the machine posed was high and that regulations were inadequate for the use of mobile work equipment on board vessels. All the safety features of the compact loader were disconnected. The company had not assessed the risk and did not have any procedures for safe operations, history or maintenance of the machine.

The Accident Investigation Board Norway has issued a safety recommendation to the Norwegian Maritime Authority urging it to draw up regulations on requirements for the use, maintenance and control of mobile work equipment on board vessels in order to ensure the safety of workers.