Fast-Attack Submarine USS Vermont Commissioned

USS Vermont Crest By The Maritime Executive 04-18-2020 06:54:14

The U.S. Navy commissioned USS Vermont (SSN 792), the 19th Virginia-class attack submarine, on April 18.

USS Vermont was built by General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut. She is a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of special operations forces; strike warfare; irregular warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and mine warfare.

The submarine is 377 feet long, has a 34-foot beam, and will be able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged. The ship’s construction began in May 2014, and she is the first the first of 10 Virginia-class Block IV submarines. Block IV submarines incorporate design changes focused on reduced total ownership cost, and the Navy expects to increase the length of time between maintenance stops and increase the number of deployments.

Characteristics

Propulsion: One nuclear reactor, one shaft

Length: 377 feet (114.8 meters)

Beam: 34 feet (10.36 meters)

Displacement: Approximately 7,800 tons (7,925 metric tons) submerged

Speed: 25+ knots (28+ miles per hour, 46.3+ kph)

Crew: 132: 15 officers; 117 enlisted

Armament: Tomahawk missiles, twelve VLS tubes (SSNs 774-783) or two VPTs (SSNs 784 and beyond), MK48 ADCAP torpedoes, four torpedo tubes.

Although the traditional public commissioning ceremony was canceled due to public health safety and restrictions, the Navy commissioned USS Vermont administratively and transitioned the ship to normal operations. The ship’s sponsor is Gloria Valdez, former deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (Ships).

Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, said USS Vermont’s entry to service marks a new phase of American undersea warfare dominance: “This warship carries on a proud Vermont legacy in naval warfare and unyielding determination stretching back to the birth of our nation,” Caudle said. “To her crew, congratulations on completing the arduous readiness training to enter sea trials and prepare this ship for battle. I am proud to serve with each of you! Stand ready to defend our nation wherever we are threatened – honoring your motto – FREEDOM AND UNITY. May God bless our Submarine Force, the people of Vermont, and our families! From the depths, we strike!”

Her commanding officer is Cmdr. Charles W. Phillips III. "We recognize just how important the submarine force is during this era of great power competition. As part of the nation's maritime asymmetric advantage over our competitors, we are ready to perform whatever duty is most needed. The crew is hungry to hone our skills at-sea and become an effective fighting unit, and we will work tirelessly to justify the nation's confidence in us. Today marks the culmination of six years of dedicated work by the men and women who constructed the nation's newest and most capable warship. We are all honored to be part of this historic moment," Phillips said.

USS Vermont is the third U.S. Navy ship to bear the name of the “Green Mountain State.” The first Vermont was one of nine 74-gun warships authorized by Congress in 1816. The second Vermont, Battleship No. 20, was commissioned in 1907 and first deployed in December of that same year as part of the “Great White Fleet.” She was decommissioned June 30, 1920.