False Flag Shadow Tanker Detained in Venezuela

The Maritime Authority in Guyana is confirming media reports that a tanker being detained in Venezuela was flying a false flag and not legitimately linked to Guyana. The Venezuelan military authorities reportedly detained the vessel over the weekend for sailing in the country’s waters without permission.

According to the Venezuelan newspaper Ultimas Noticias, the incident occurred on January 12 at the port of Guamache on Margarita Island, which sits about 25 miles off the coast of Venezuela. The authorities inspected the vessel and ordered the detention claiming the vessel was “not authorized to navigate” in Venezuela.

News reports published pictures of the vessel identified as Four Plus, a 45,000 dwt product tanker built in 2000. The reports said the ship has a crew of Chinese nationals aboard.

The Equasis database reports the vessel is operated by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co. of Shanghai and has been in Chinese hands since 2018. It changed names in 2024 with its class listed as unknown and its last known flag as Hong Kong in 2018. Its last inspection was in China in early 2024 when safety issues with fire prevention and structural issues with railings and walkways were flagged.

The vessel’s AIS signal shows it departing Ningbo, China on November 22 and arriving at the Point Lisas Anchorage in Trinidad & Tobago on January 5. That is the last position shown on its AIS signal.

Guyana’s Maritime Authority issued a statement on January 13 reporting, “The vessel is not registered in Guyana, so it is not authorized to fly the Guyana flag or claim Guyanese nationality. MARAD wishes to remind stakeholders and the public that it operates a closed Ships’ Registry, and does not offer a flag of convenience.”

It is the second time in recent weeks Guyana has reported false flag operations highlighting that it only offers registry for vessels owned by citizens, residents, and the Caribbean Community states. The United States sanctioned five tankers claiming registry in Guyana that the U.S. authorities said were operated by a company in Syria with ties to Iran and Venezuela. Guyana reported none of the vessels were legally flagged in the country.

The Government of Guyana three years ago broke ties with a company calling itself International Maritime Safety Agency of Guyana. At the time Guyana accused the company of “fraudulent representations and illicit conduct.” The government reports it has been working with Interpol and brought to the attention of the International Maritime Organization the criminal activities saying it is one of several countries that have been victimized by false flag operations.

The authorities in Venezuela have not provided additional details other than confirming an investigation was underway into the tanker.

