Explosion and Fire on Tanker in Indonesia Kills 5, Injures 15 Crew

Indonesian authorities are investigating after receiving a report of explosions and a fire aboard an interisland tanker overnight off the island of Tepekong near the eastern tip of Bali on the Java Sea. The final count appears to be five crewmembers killed, three severely burned, and 12 others with lesser injuries. There was a total of 21 crewmembers aboard.

The Karangasem Police received reports of the fire aboard the tanker Elisabet Satu (3,639 dwt) at around 0300 local time. Fireboats and an evacuation crew were sent to assist the Indonesia-registered oil product tanker. The vessel was built in 2016 and operated by a local company. Reports said it was transporting fuel oil.

“Suddenly there was an explosion and the ship went black,” the captain told the police. “We immediately asked for help.”

One survivor said the first explosion appeared to have come from the accommodation area of the vessel and going to investigate found several bodies lying on the deck. Going to the bridge, he found the helmsmen suffering from burns and lying on the deck.

Shortly after, there were reports of a second explosion followed by a fire in the engine room. Some reports are saying the vessel grounded after losing power.

The police report that five crewmembers, oilers and an engineer, died of their burns. Three others were taken to a hospital with burns over 80 percent of their body. The remaining 12 crewmembers were taken to another hospital with reports there injuries were less severe.

The survivors are being interviewed. The police said they were not yet able to determine the cause of the explosions and fire.

