Exploring Liquid Hydrogen Supply and Shipping to Singapore

Kawaski's hydrogen concept ship using the containment system (Kawasaki)

The latest efforts to develop opportunities for the use of hydrogen will explore a liquefied hydrogen supply infrastructure shipping the gas to Singapore. The project, which is designed to contribute to the development of the broader global hydrogen infrastructure, focuses on shipping hydrogen to be used to power facilities operated by Keppel Data Centers in Singapore.

A partnership, which includes Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Linde Gas Singapore, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and Vopak LNG Holding along with Keppel Data Centers, will jointly study the technical and commercial viability of a liquefied hydrogen (LH2) supply chain. The effort, which will continue to the end of 2021, will explore the feasibility of having a production and liquefaction plant and export terminal at the exporting country, transportation via ocean-going tankers, as well as an import terminal, storage units, and regasification facilities in Singapore.

“Kawasaki is promoting an LH2 supply chain pilot demonstration project for the first time in the world,” said Dr. Motohiko Nishimura, the Executive Officer and Deputy General Manager of Hydrogen Strategy Division of Kawasaki. “We have accumulated experience and expertise in LH2 technology, including the world’s first LH2 carrier, hydrogen liquefaction facility, LH2 storage tank, and LH2 handling facility with loading arm system.” Kawasaki was also recently awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK for a cargo containment system for a large liquefied hydrogen carrier, which would play a key role in this project.

Wong Wai Meng, CEO of Keppel Data Centers noted that the project is in line with the range of efforts the company is undertaking to decarbonize its operations. “We are actively working with industry partners to explore a range of green solutions, such as hydrogen, floating data centers, and CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration) technologies. With this MOU, we take another step in our journey to use sustainable energy sources for power generation.”

A hydrogen import terminal has the potential to transform industries like the data center sector, says Kees van Seventer, President, Vopak LNG. It will also support long-term emissions' reduction in Singapore, while the industry also learns from the project to build global efforts in hydrogen supply.

The partners will decide on the next phase of their collaboration based on the results of the initial research. The assessments from the study they said will inform decisions to further explore the development of an LH2 supply infrastructure for Singapore.