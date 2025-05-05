Exercise Moves Strategic Cargo in Baltic Demonstrating Escort Capabilities

The Joint Expeditionary Force, a coalition of 10 European nations, recently demonstrated its skills and practiced coordination as it moved a strategic cargo through the Baltic region. The exercise known as Baltic Express involved warships from Denmark and Sweden, and a pair of RAF Typhoon fighter aircraft from 140 Expeditionary Air Wing, supported by strategic resources at key points in Northern Europe as

The 13,274 dwt UK sealift vessel MV Hartland Point, built in 2002, was loaded with more than 3,500 tonnes of vehicles and other equipment for the British Army’s 4th Light Brigade Combat team. The unit will be training with the Estonian Armed Forces in exercises throughout May.

“Baltic Express was uniquely JEF activity, demonstrating how we bring nations together to act,” said Captain Dan Thomas of the Royal Navy and the senior officer who oversaw Baltic Express. “This successful escorting mission was our contribution towards enabling a major national exercise in Estonia. Baltic Express also showcased how we would reinforce our allies in the eastern Baltic Sea in a NATO Article 3 context, and offer NATO extra options in the event of a crisis.”

Departing from Marchwood on the UK’s south coast on April 24, the JEF highlights it gave them a chance to practice coordination skills as the vessel sailed east toward its destination at the Estonian port of Paldiski, where it arrived on April 27. The 820-nautical-mile journey presented an opportunity for the coalition which is made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Air, land, and sea assets were involved in the escort operation moving strategic cargo across the Baltic (JEF)

The Hartland Point was met at the entrance to the Baltic Sea by the Danish frigate Absalon and the ocean patrol vessel Freja. These warships escorted MV Hartland Point through the Kattegat and handed her over to the Swedish corvette Sundsvall. She also received air cover from two RAF Typhoons from 140 Air Expeditionary Wing, currently based in Poland as part of a NATO air-policing operation.

As Hartland Point headed east through the Baltic Sea, her progress was radar monitored from operations centers in Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. In addition, the German Navy / NATO headquarters based in Rostock, Germany, known as Commander Task Force Baltic, also played an essential role in Baltic Express by coordinating all maritime activity across its area of responsibility.

She was traveling to support the maritime escort operation and defense exercise in Estonia, both part of a series of military activities taking place from April to June under the collective title of Razoredge. The effort is drawing together JEF nations and NATO allies in a series of military and civilian, multi-domain activities and engagements across the Baltic Sea Region. The aim of Razoredge is to strengthen alliances, show unity, and showcase collective solidarity in the face of new security challenges.

